Jennifer Lopez's birthday visit to Ben Affleck 'not sign of reconciliation'

Jennifer Lopez’s birthday visit to Ben Affleck only brief meeting

Ben Affleck made sure that his special day went according to his wishes and no one else amid his marital woes with wife Jennifer Lopez.

The Mother actress, 55, was spotted leaving Affleck's rental home just hours after his ex-wife Jennifer Garner visited him, via The Daily Mail.

Now, new sources revealed that his ‘low-key’ birthday was ‘exactly’ what he wanted for his birthday unlike Lopez’s star-studded grand Bridgerton-themed birthday in last month.

“It’s exactly what he wanted,” the insider told People Magazine. “He didn't want to go out to celebrate. The kids had gifts for him, and it was cute.”

As for Lopez, the source shared that the On the Floor songstress had only “stopped by to congratulate him.”

On the same day, she was also spotted solo at the opening night of the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, which featured performances from Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga.

“The kids were with Ben for most of the day. He didn't leave the house at all for his birthday," the insider said.

It appears that things are still strained between the couple since Lopez had spent her grand birthday away from Affleck.

Moreover, the usually PDA-filled couple, sparked rumours of tensions between the couple sometime around mid-May, as the couple was not seen together for more than a month at the time.

Then, source told the outlet the outlet that their marriage was “not in the best place,” which ignited speculations over a possible split.

Neither of the two have commented on the matter. However, a source previously told The Daily Mail that the pair is ready to file for divorce as their documentations are ready.