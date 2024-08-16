King Charles brings Prince Andrew back into the spotlight

King Charles welcomes Prince Andrew back to royal duties.

Prince Andrew is set to make a notable return to public life this summer, as he joins the Royal Family at Balmoral.

According to Express.co.uk, the Duke of York will be accompanied by his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and their grandchildren for a family gathering on the Scottish estate.

The trip is expected to be a welcome change for Prince, who has remained largely secluded at Royal Lodge in Windsor since the beginning of the year.

"Andrew has hardly left Royal Lodge since Christmas," the insider revealed.

"He’s very much looking forward to this getaway with the family at Balmoral. The hope is that spending quality time with his daughters and grandchildren will help lift his spirits and bring him out of his shell."

Express.co.uk first reported in July that Princess Kate will be joining Prince William and their three children for the Royal Family’s summer holiday this year.

However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be attending. The decision to leave the Sussexes off the guest list is aimed at allowing King Charles and Kate, Princess of Wales to enjoy a more relaxed family gathering after a challenging year.

A source revealed, "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be joining the rest of the Royal Family.

The King is eager to make this a joyful occasion, with family members coming together for just over a week to discuss future plans and unwind."



