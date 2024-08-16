Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars bring retro charm to 'Die With a Smile' duet

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars have finally teamed up for a romantic ballad, Die With a Smile, released Thursday as a standalone single and music video.



The nostalgic video features the duo performing on a vintage stage, with Mars sporting a cowboy hat and Gaga making a bold fashion statement in bright red tights.

After days of speculation, the two singers confirmed their collaboration on social media earlier Thursday.

The song was intended for fans to listen to "while you wait for LG7," Gaga's eagerly awaited new album, the release date of which is yet unknown.

After a hiatus from solo music, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars are back with their new collaboration "Die With a Smile".

Lady Gaga's last major solo release was Chromatica in 2020, while Bruno Mars' last solo project was in 2016.

Since then, Gaga has released collaborative work, including an album with Tony Bennett and a single for Top Gun: Maverick and Mars has worked on the Silk Sonic project with Anderson.Paak, earning two Grammys in 2022.

“Bruno and I have a lot of mutual respect for each other and were talking about collaborating,” Gaga said in a press release.

“I was finishing up my own album in Malibu and one night after a long day he asked me to come to his studio to hear something he was working on. It was around midnight when I got there and I was blown away when I heard what he had started making. We stayed up all night and finished writing and recording the song. Bruno’s talent is beyond explanation. His musicianship and vision is next level. There’s no one like him.”

Mars added, “Getting to work with Gaga has been an honour. She’s an icon and she makes this song magical. I’m so excited for everyone to hear it.”

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars not only sang together on Die With a Smile but also co-produced the track with D'Mile and Andrew Watt.

The song's music video was directed by a duo, caniel Ramos and Bruno Mars, who brought their vision to the heartfelt ballad.