Christina Aguilera wants to protect her children from the ‘world’

Christina Aguilera\reveals she's protective of her children’

Christina Aguilera is fiercely protective of her children as she shares her experience with motherhood.



In a new interview with Glamour, the Hurt hit-maker, who shares son Max, 16, with ex-husband Jordan Bratman, and daughter Summer, 10, with fiancé Matt Rutler, revealed watching her children grow up could “trigger” her own childhood traumas.

“Your kids trigger things in you that you don’t want them to go through,” said the 43-year-old.

Christina told the outlet, “And it’s almost like you’re reliving this whole thing again.”

“I love my son and my daughter so much, and you do want to shield and protect them from the world,” stated the Beautiful crooner.

Christina remarked, “But they have to learn their own lessons.”

“I’ve seen so much so young. You just want the best for your kids,” she added.

However, the singer-songwriter described the process of letting go “both layered and interesting”.

“They’re going to make their own choices and mistakes that define how they want to be,” noted the Reflection singer.

Christina further said, “It’s such a layered, interesting thing to be a parent and watch these people, these humans, grow up.”

Meanwhile, the singer previously opened up that her daughter wanted to become her manager — or “daught-ager” after spending time behind the scenes at her Las Vegas residency, which began on December 30.