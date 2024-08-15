King Charles honours beloved sister Princess Anne with touching tribute

King Charles honoured his sister Princess Anne, with a special, birthday post, as she rang in her 74th.

The monarch took to his official social media as he shared a sweet trip down memory lane with his sibling to mark the special occasion.

“Wishing The Princess Royal a very Happy Birthday,” the message read atop a collage of Charles and Anne together.

In the first monochrome photo, a young Anne and Charles are seen in the garden, posing for the camera.

The second image shows Anne smiling widely while interacting with someone. The last photo fairly recent, as the two senior royals are dressed in their military uniforms, as they seem to be overlooking a huge crowd.

Princess Anne has been known to be the hardest working royal in the family and a staunch supporter of the monarchy and royal protocol.

During the reign of her mother, late Queen Elizabeth, she had been a driving force and did the most royal engagements and dedicated her time for service.

Now, she offers the same support to her brother King Charles after he ascended to the throne.

Anne, who recently suffered serious injuries owing to a horse riding accident, was back to doing engagements just weeks after, before her recommended time of recovery.