As netizens across Pakistan decry hindered access to internet, the Wireless and Internet Service Providers Association of Pakistan (WISPAP) has linked it to increased security and surveillance whose aftermath might result in severe economic consequences as well.

Commenting on the issue on Thursday, WISPAP Chairman Shahzad Arshad said: "It's a very discouraging situation for our customers [...] Many are leaving the smaller ISPs because they cannot sustain the poor service quality anymore. If this continues, we will see a mass exodus of businesses from Pakistan."

Highlighting the adverse effects of internet-related issues on online and electronic-related businesses, the WISPAP chairman warned that these sectors, an essential pillar of the country’s digital economy, are now “struggling to maintain operations, and the slowdown is threatening their very survival”.



Elaborating on the prevailing issue, he revealed that internet speeds witnessed around 30% to 40% reduction which has had a devastating effect on businesses and individuals who depend on reliable internet connectivity.



Arshad's statement comes as the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government and the country's top cyber regulator the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) have remained quiet as millions across the country continue to face trouble accessing internet services due to limited connectivity, particularly while using mobile data in some regions.



The internet disruption is not only affecting citizens' rights but also causing financial losses to the national exchequer, as several online businesses, including e-commerce and ride-hailing services, are bearing the brunt of the restricted connectivity.

Users of the widely used messaging application WhatsApp in Pakistan have also reported frustratingly long delays and failures when uploading and downloading content of all types.

The issue has been being attributed to the alleged testing of an internet firewall to rein in social media and is equipped with filters that will block unwanted content from reaching a wider audience.

'Something is cooking'

Speaking on the issue during Geo News programme 'Geo Pakistan', Farieha Aziz — co-founder of Bolo Bhi, an organisation working for digital rights — called out the government for maintaining ambiguity around the issue and highlighted the economic impact of internet slowdown.

Commenting on the matter, she recalled how the government initially had denied suspension of X and had termed it as a technical glitch only to admit later that it had knowingly restricted the platform.

"Finally there is some acknowledgement about internet firewall," Aziz said.

"Maybe we'll get to know something [...] but something is cooking for sure," she added, referring to an in-camera meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on IT and Telecom that is due today.

Meanwhile, Nighat Dad — a lawyer and digital rights activist — also censured PM Shehbaz's administration for the prevailing obscurity around the issue during her appearance in 'Geo Pakistan'.

Dad underlined how misinformation and fake news thrive in ambiguity and that the government was encouraging such behaviour where speculations are being made as people have been left in the dark.

"Who can you question if there's no accountability," she noted while adding that the prevailing issues were not technical glitches of social media and communications platforms.

Last month, a report by The News had termed the then internet slowdown to a "trial run of the firewall" by the authorities.

'Network filtering being meddled with'

Lamenting the adverse effects of internet restrictions and slowdown, the Karachi-based activist noted that people's businesses and day-to-day communications on WhatsApp have also been affected leaving them unable to download media files on mobile data coupled with hampered WiFi speed.

"We still don't know what [technology] is being tested and to what extent [....] It seems that what is being done is that the internet traffic is being slowed down by creating bottlenecks," she added while noting that something was being done with "network filtering for sure".

Touching upon the economic aftermath of internet-related issues, Aziz called out the incumbent government for talking about IT parks and digital Pakistan and said: "Who is paying for all these expensive advertisements? Who will invest in Pakistan in such a situation when even Fiverr has termed the country as not being business-friendly saying that freelancers won't be able to deliver [on projects]."

Several people have lost their clients and the international market is viewing Pakistan as not being a viable digital market option for business, she said while stressing the need for the quantification of the economic repercussions.

Echoing Aziz's views, Dad also noted that the country's gig economy relied heavily on internet and social media platforms, which are then used by the people and communities [for businesses] who don't have access to larger markets.

"If you [government] continue to do this in such a crippling economic situation, then 'Digital Pakistan ka Allah hi hafiz' (only God can save Digital Pakistan)," she said while criticising the Centre for failure to hold an open dialogue on the issue and instead resorting to assumptions-based on unilateral decisions.

The activist also highlighted that the government's security issues-related narrative over internet restrictions needs to be elaborated upon as to what specific concerns are there and from whom, which internal and external forces are involved in it.

What is internet firewall?

The internet firewall in question provisions filters that will block unwanted content from reaching the masses and will be used to inspect information originating from different internet protocol addresses.

Last month, an official told The News that the measure would identify the locations from where the propaganda material originated and would then block or diminish the coverage of those accounts.

There will be a keyword filtering system to detect content the government considers undesirable or prejudicial to national security etc. In such cases, the filter will act like an information inspector.

These kinds of posts will likely be camouflaged and will subsequently be made invisible to outside users. Posts from all dissenting voices in and out of the country are likely to pass through this inspection before they are allowed to be made properly visible.

This filter will run its check on social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube and X (formerly known as Twitter). Preparation is also in progress to prevent the ‘misuse’ of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) as the government can declare it mandatory for citizens to inform the PTA about the VPNs they are using. Anyone failing to do that could land in trouble.