Molly-Mae confirms split from Tommy Fury after five years: Emotional statement released

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury’s met on Love Island.

Molly-Mae Hague has confirmed her breakup with fiancé Tommy Fury, putting an end to months of speculation about their relationship.

The couple, both 25, first met on Love Island in 2019. They got engaged and welcomed their daughter, Bambi, in 2023.

In a heartfelt Instagram story posted on Wednesday, Molly-Mae shared her emotional announcement: "Never in a million years did I think I'd ever have to write this."

She continued, "After five years together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not like this. I am extremely upset to announce that Tommy and I have parted ways."

Hague has expressed deep gratitude for their daughter and requesting privacy during this challenging time.

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us, there would be no her. She will always be my priority."

She also thanked her followers for their support over the past five years, acknowledging their role in her journey.

"You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all,” she said.

"I’ll be back when it feels right. Molly-Mae x." Just this past June, the star had spoken about the strength of their relationship, even amid split rumors, describing their parenting experience as "amazing" and dismissing claims that their relationship was strained by parenthood.