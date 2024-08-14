Britney Spears reveals how a life change made her feel like ‘cool character’

Britney Spears reflects on her iconic hair journey.

Britney Spears took to Instagram to share how a bold hair change last year had a profound impact on her personality.

In a throwback video from exactly a year ago, the pop icon reflects on her decision to go platinum blonde for the first time.

"I went platinum blonde for the first time ever!!!" Spears excitedly wrote.

Despite being a blonde for most of her 25-year career, this dramatic change marked a significant shift.

"Honestly, it was a huge difference!!! I became this cool character right when the camera came on!!!! Then I don't know what happened!!!" Spears revealed, highlighting how this transformation made her feel like a new person.

At 42, she continues to captivate with her ever-evolving hair transformations. The pop superstar, who has been a blonde staple throughout much of her career, first embraced her golden locks as a teenager.

In 1999, she famously donned honeyed pigtails with pink hair ties in her iconic "…Baby One More Time" video at just 17.

Her light blonde look was also a hallmark of her 2000 hit Oops!... I Did It Again.

Throughout the early 2000s, she maintained a bright blonde look, but in a dramatic turn in 2007, she shaved her head and briefly sported dark brown hair.

On the cover of her 2007 album Blackout, she wore a jet-black wig before returning to her classic blonde for her Circus album in 2008.

More recently, Britney has experimented with a rainbow of shades, including red, pink, and purple, showcasing her bold and ever-changing style.