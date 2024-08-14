Brad Pitt, George Clooney reveal if they are really ‘friends’

Brad Pitt and George Clooney on their bond

Brad Pitt and George Clooney made it clear if they are pals or not.



The longtime movie stars and co-stars in the upcoming movie Wolfs addressed the question mark looming over their relationship in a response to a question asked in a cover story for GQ.

“It’s a very good question. After the restraining order that I took out…,” Clooney quipped.

Pitt retaliated, “Which was really, I had already had one against him -- it’s kind of redundant. Unnecessary. This is why we’re sitting six feet apart now.”

All jokes aside, the Ticket to Paradise star confirmed that the pair have indeed “been friends for a long time,” checking up on each other as any friends would do.

“Things get complicated in life and you always have to make sure everybody’s okay,” Clooney noted.

Which includes while Clooney is on set with both of them’s Ocean's co-star, Julia Roberts.

“I would get photos of them with the dumbest looks on their faces at each location you moved to,” Pitt said. “I didn’t even want 'em.”

More seriously, Pitt said that they both understand the different highs and lows of being a celebrity, especially since he has compared fame to a gazelle that has been separated from its herd and is being chased.

“George is going to understand something that no one else is going to understand, that we don’t even have to speak about,” Pitt said. “There’s a comfort in that.”