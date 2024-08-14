Kylie Jenner share son Aire’s ‘really hard’ naming journey

Kylie Jenner on son Aire's name

Kylie Jenner got candid about how she finally decided to name her 2-year-old son with ex-Travis Scott Aire, and revealed the names she gave him before that.



The 27-year-old makeup mogul had named her baby boy Wolf Jacques Webster, and something else before that, after he was born on Feb. 2, 2022.

In a cover story for Vogue, Jenner shared how her prolonged postpartum depression affected her ability to name Aire and other things.

“Mentally, it's really hard. Hormonally, it's really hard. I didn't know how to dress,” she told the fashion outlet.

“It hit me differently both times. Probably with my son it was major baby blues, so I was just so emotional over things that I probably wouldn't be that emotional about [typically].”

She added, “On the phone with my mom all day hysterically crying, saying, ‘I can't figure out his name.’”

The model then provided advice to all her “friends” about the right time to name their kids.

“My advice to all my friends having children is pick the name before, because when the hormones hit you can't make decisions,” she said.

“You can't. When I met him, he was just the most beautiful thing to me and I couldn't believe just how perfect he was. I felt like such a failure that I couldn't name him. He deserved so much more than that. It just really triggered me.”

Jenner shared how she finally settled on Aire, but before that, she named the baby boy Knight.

“My son's name was actually Knight for a long time and my daughter, still to this day, is like, ‘Do you remember when Aire's name was Knight?’” And I'm like ... ‘No.’ And she's like, ‘That was so funny, Mom. I like Knight better.’ And I'm like,’You know what, we are not doing this again.’”

Jenner filed to have her son's name legally changed in June 2023 to Aire.