Halle Berry talks departure from Ryan Murphy's drama with Kim Kardashian

Halle Berry talks new role and chemistry with Mark Wahlberg.

Halle Berry has addressed her departure from Ryan Murphy's highly anticipated legal drama All's Fair, which also featured Kim Kardashian and Glenn Close.



Speaking at the Los Angeles premiere of her new Netflix movie The Union on August 12, Berry shared her thoughts on the unexpected turn of events.

"Sometimes, projects don’t pan out the way you expect—and that’s okay," Berry, 57, told Entertainment Tonight.

Reflecting on her exit, she noted, "You know, things happen for a reason. I would've loved to have been there with those ladies, and I know it's gonna be great. It’s Ryan Murphy, I mean, duh. But next time!"

Berry was initially set to star in and produce All's Fair, a Hulu series centered around an all-female law firm.

However, scheduling conflicts led to her stepping away from the project, as reported by Variety in July.

The actress plays Roxanne, the high-school sweetheart of Wahlberg’s character Mike, who reappears in his life 25 years later and enlists him for a high-stakes job.



At the premiere of The Union, she praised Wahlberg, highlighting his genuine and collaborative nature.

"He means what he says and he says what he means," Berry told PEOPLE exclusively.

"He’s a friend to an actor and a great collaborator who allowed me the space to be me and bring what I needed to the role."