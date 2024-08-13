Maya Jama and Idris Elba’s West End hit receives rave reviews for its beauty

West End audiences rave about Shifters in stellar opening night.

The West End has a new sensation with the arrival of Shifters, a play produced by Maya Jama, Idris Elba, and Little Simz that has captivated audiences from its very first night.

The production, which transferred from a sold-out run at Bush Theatre to the Duke Of York's Theatre, has been acclaimed as 'beautiful, funny, and moving' by enthusiastic theatergoers.



Shifters weaves a poignant story about Des and Dre, whose paths intersect once more, rekindling memories of their teenage romance in a race against time.

The play stars Tosin Cole, known for Netflix’s Supacell and Doctor Who, and Heather Agyepong, delivering standout performances that have resonated deeply with viewers.

Written by Benedict Lombe and directed by Lynette Linton, Shifters explores themes of love, nostalgia, and the fleeting nature of time, blending humor with emotional depth.

The response from the opening night crowd was overwhelmingly positive, with many praising its ability to both touch the heart and spark laughter.

Viewers took to X and Instagram to share their enthusiastic reviews, celebrating the play's blend of beauty, humor, and emotional depth.



On X, fans expressed their delight, with one viewer declaring, "Shifters is just as beautiful, funny & moving as I remembered! Huge congratulations to the team on bringing this stunning play to the West End!"

Another fan who had front row seats enthused, "Saw Shifters last night and it was absolutely amazing. It was everything a theatre show should be. Funny, emotional, thought-provoking. If you haven’t seen it yet, book ASAP!"



