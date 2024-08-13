Canada funds additional police for Meghan and Harry's Invictus event visit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Vancouver in February

Canada covered the cost of extra police presence during Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's visit for an Invictus Games event in February.

This decision marks a shift from Canada’s previous stance, as the country had earlier stated it would not use taxpayer money for the Sussexes' security after they stepped down as working royals, reported GB news.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their royal duties in 2020 and initially moved to Canada before relocating to the US later that year. They returned to Canada in February for a preview of the 2025 Invictus Games, which will be held in Vancouver.

During their visit, the Vancouver police incurred C$44,555 in security-related overtime, primarily to ensure public safety around the Invictus event amid unrelated protests.

The Sussexes' personal security was funded by private donors, according to an Invictus Games representative. A freedom of information request revealed that the Invictus Games covered C$10,221 of the security costs, leaving Canadian taxpayers responsible for C$34,333 in overtime expenses.

In related news, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have a large security team for their upcoming four-day tour of Colombia in August, with the cost being borne by Colombian taxpayers.



