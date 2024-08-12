King Charles 'upset' by Prince Harry using Archie, Lilibet as bargaining chip

Charles was accused of involving William and Harry in his conflicts with Diana

King Charles is furious with Prince Harry for using his children, Archie and Lilibet, as a negotiating tactic.

A royal expert has suggested that Harry is repeating some of the "same mistakes" his father, King Charles, made with Princess Diana.

In the 1990s, Charles was accused of involving William and Harry in his conflicts with Diana following their separation.

Now, decades later, the King has not seen his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, for two years, and there are no current plans for this to change, according to royal experts.

The relationship between Harry and the Royal Family appears to be deteriorating further over time. Since stepping down as senior royals in early 2020 and moving to the US, communication between Harry and the King seems to have broken down.

Despite initial hopes for reconciliation, especially after Harry rushed to the UK upon hearing of Charles’s cancer diagnosis, it seems their estrangement has only deepened.

Tom Quinn, author of Scandals of the Royal Palaces: An Intimate Memoir of Royals Behaving Badly, told The Mirror the situation is all too familiar. Using the infants as 'bargaining chip' has reportedly not gone down well within the household and the King is highly unimpressed.

The writer said: "His desire to punish his father for not apologising for the past has become obsessive and it is ironic that he is now using his children in the battle with his father just as King Charles and Diana used William and Harry in their battles. Despite Harry’s attacks on the royal family his father has avoided responding by attacking his son publicly, but privately King Charles is furious.

"So much so that he is now refusing to take calls from his son. Charles believes Harry should let bygones be bygones for the sake of Archie and Lilibet, but he senses that access to the children is being used as a bargaining chip and that, in Charles’ view, is unforgivable."

Hopes had been high that Prince Harry and King Charles were beginning to mend their rift, especially after Harry rushed to the UK following the announcement of Charles's cancer diagnosis.

However, when Harry returned to the UK weeks later for the 10th anniversary service of the Invictus Games at St Paul's Cathedral, no meeting between father and son took place. Harry suggested that his father was too busy to arrange a meeting.

Now, sources close to the Duke of Sussex claim that his attempts to reach his father, particularly regarding discussions about his security arrangements, are being ignored.

Harry, 39, has been involved in a protracted battle over his security since he lost his police protection rights upon leaving the UK four years ago. In February, he lost a High Court challenge to the decision to downgrade his taxpayer-funded police protection.

He plans to appeal this ruling but experts predict that he may travel alone to the Invictus Games in Birmingham in 2027.