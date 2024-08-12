Royal expert exposes Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's plans

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have sparked reactions as they returned to the spotlight after senior members cut back on royal duties due to their health woes.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have allegedly made a plan to add to Prince William and King Charles's worries amid his wife's cancer battle, according to a royal expert.

The couple are accused of risking "infuriating" the future King and "upsetting" the monarch with their decision to visit Colombia, royal biographer Angela Levin has claimed.

It will be Harry and Meghan's second official tour of the year after they visited Nigeria in May taking part in a range of activities over three days.



Their trips have caused backlash with many branding them “quasi-royal” as the couple are no longer working members of the Royal Family.

Levin told Darren that the couple’s travails are a "headache" for the Firm. It doesn’t look good. They aren’t representing the royals but they are trying to", she said.

"Unless they break themselves away completely, they don’t have the right to do this. It will be very annoying for the King and infuriating for William."

She added: "I think they are going to do it because they will stay in a four-figure sum room, but I think it’s impossible. The but is, Sophie Wessex went to meet the same woman Meghan is meeting, the vice president.

"She spoke about women not treated well and went to look at what could be done. I was astonished when I read that because she is close to the Royal Family, and they didn’t seem to mind her doing it. So it can’t be as bad out there as what is being made out. But it’s still dangerous."

The Sussexes’ trip to Colombia will be their second official tour of the year after they visited Nigeria in May taking part in a range of activities over three days.

