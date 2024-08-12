Parts of country to experience more monsoon rains from August 14

A woman wades through a flooded road in Hyderabad. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: More monsoon rains have been predicted by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in different parts of the to start from Independence Day (August 14) which would continue till August 18.

As per the Met Office, monsoon winds are expected to enter upper and middle areas of the country adding that the rain spell would take place along with storms and lightning.

Moreover, the coastal areas of Sindh are anticipated to have a partially cloudy atmosphere as light rains may possibly occur, the Met Office said.

Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other areas of Punjab will likely experience rain from August 14 till August 18.

Rain along with strong winds have been predicted in Murree, Galyat, Chakwal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Apart from these areas, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Sahiwal, Jhang, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara and Pakpattan will also experience rain showers, according to the weather office.

Additionally, rain with thunder and lightning may also take place in Kasur, Khushab and Sargodha.

Parallel to this, areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will experience rain showers with thunder and lightning from August 14 to 18.

Chitral, Dir, Swat, Bajaur, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Hangu, Kurram, Orakzai, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan are among the areas where rain showers may take place, the weather office said.

Furthermore, from August 15 to 18, rain showers will also occur in areas of Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan.

Notably, a wetter-than-usual monsoon season had been forecast by the PMD this year for Pakistan. It remains one of the countries experts say is most vulnerable to extreme weather being spurred by climate change.