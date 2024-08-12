Nina Dobrev spills key details about her beauty routine in her 30s

Nina Dobrev shares insight into her beauty routine

Nina Dobrev has recently spilled key details about her beauty routine.



Speaking with PEOPLE, the Vampire Diaries actress said, “I wash my face a lot more.”

“I used to sleep with my makeup on when I was in my early 20s,” remarked the 35-years-old.

Sharing details, Nina told the outlet, “In my 30s, I've obviously gotten a lot stricter about making sure to wash my face and taking off my makeup every night, using amazing products, like Shiseido, and just keeping the moisture in the skin.”

“That's the biggest one, probably,” she continued.

The Redeeming Love actress explained, “When I was younger, I definitely was not as aware [of using SPF] because I have an olive complexion and I don't burn that easily.”

Nina pointed out that her friends began using SPF as “part of their routine at a much younger age,” which encouraged her to take action to protect her own skin.

“As I've gotten older, I [use SPF] for vanity reasons, for cancer reasons, for all kinds of reasons,” stated The Out-Laws actress.

Nina added, “I always put SPF on. It's the first thing I do after my moisturizer, and then I apply my makeup on, and sometimes I even use a sunscreen spray afterward, throughout the day.”

Last year, the actress previously shared how her style also changed throughout the years.

“My style has definitely evolved, I would hope,” she mentioned.

Nina further said, “Fashion and function, that's sort of always been my thing, but I think it's been elevated a little bit over the years.”