Islamabad bans toy horns for 10 days as nation preps for 14th Aug celebrations

ISLAMABAD: The city administration in the Islamabad Capital Territory has prohibited the sale, purchase and use of honking toy horns in the federal capital ahead of the Independence Day as the nation gears up for celebrations.

A notification issued by Islamabad Additional District Magistrate Usman Ashraf Sunday stated that the ban comes into immediate effect and will remain imposed for the ten days.

It further stated that the ban has been imposed under Section 144 as local traders sell celebratory items including flags, badges and other goods on roadside stalls ahead of the Independence Day.

"[...] Additional district magistrate, Islamabad, [...]do hereby prohibit the stock, sale, purchase and use of horns/whistles in Islamabad, which is likely to disturb public peace and tranquility and also cause public nuisance within the revenue limits of Islamabad District," the notification read.

The notification stated that it has been brought to the administration's notice that the noise of toy horns which are being sold in the federal capital causes disruption in the flow of vehicular traffic.

Meantime, Islamabad's Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz also called on the citizens to avoid using horns and asked stall-owners to stop selling them.

He also directed all assistant commissioners to take all such honking toys being sold on stalls into their custody.

"Using or selling a toy horn it can land you in legal trouble," the official said while requesting the citizens to comply with the directives.

Last year, a judicial magistrate's court in Karachi had ordered to take action against sellers of toy horn sellers and those who use them as the nation neared its Independence Day.

A year earlier in 2022, a citizen, tired of all the noise during Independence Day celebrations, moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking a ban on using plastic toy horns and whistles. However, the province's top court dismissed his plea.

The country is set to mark its 77th Independence Day on Wednesday with traditional zeal and fervour.