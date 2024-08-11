Meghan, Harry’s Colombia visit echoes controversial Queen's decision: 'deep regret'

Harry and Meghan visited Nigeria in May

Former BBC royal correspondent Michael Cole has warned that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, described as "innocents abroad," should be cautious about their upcoming trip to Colombia.

Speaking to Darren Grimes on GB News, Cole expressed concerns that their South American visit could be "exploited."

The couple is set to travel to the crime-affected country on Thursday, with planned stops in Bogotá, Cartagena, and Cali.



Cole told GB News: “I think the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should be concerned. They have only their celebrity to sell and they must not sell it too cheaply.

“I believe the duke would benefit from having the expertise of Buckingham Palace because there is careful consideration and research done.

“The late Queen had very few regrets but she did regret the state visit of Nicolae Ceauşescu, the tyrannical president of Romania who travelled to Britain in 1978.

“Eleven years after that visit, he was shot, alongside his wife, by a Romanian firing squad. When these state visits happen, it does give credence to any particular regime being visited.

“There is a danger of their celebrity and willingness to help underprivileged people is being undermined by a certain naivety.”

The couple were invited to the country by its vice president Francia Marquez.

The trip will their second official tour of the year after they visited Nigeria in May taking part in a range of activities over three days.





