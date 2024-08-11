Pippa Middleton's move proves beneficial for Princess Kate amid health challenges

Pippa Middleton's fresh move strengthens family ties with Princess Kate

Pippa Middleton’s move to Berkshire strengthened her bond with her family, including Kate Middleton, who had also relocated to the area.

The Princess of Wales, is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy.



Pippa and her husband, James Matthews, whom she wed in 2017, now reside in Berkshire, just a short distance from her parents, Michael, 75, and Carole, 69.

Carole is said to be readily available to support Pippa following her move from West London, according to a property expert.

Raj Chohan, a former Apprentice candidate who works at Golden Key Property, spoke exclusively to GB News to explain the inspiration for Pippa and James to move to the countryside.

She said: "Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews moved from their West London home to Bucklebury Farm in Berkshire in 2022 for several reasons.

"One of the primary motivations was the desire to be closer to family.

"The property is situated near Pippa's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and her siblings, which facilitates more family time and support, especially as Pippa and James have three young children: Arthur, Grace, and Rose."

Princess Kate and Prince William, both 42, also moved to Berkshire in the summer of 2022.

Their children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, attend Lambrook School, near their home Adelaide Cottage located in Windsor Great Park.

Chohan continued: "Pippa and James's move also aligns with their lifestyle and business interests.

"The couple purchased the 72-acre Bucklebury Farm in 2020, which includes a deer park and a petting zoo.

"They have been investing in and developing the farm to include additional attractions like a play barn, café, and a farm shop.

"This new home allows them to oversee these projects closely while offering their children a rural upbringing similar to Pippa’s own childhood.

For those who may not know, Pippa's beloved sister, the Princess of Wales, is currently receiving cancer treatment and has made only a few public appearances this year. Pippa is supporting her sister in every possible way during this time.

In a recent health update, GB News presenter Anne Diamond expressed concern about Princess Kate’s health, noting that her limited public presence is unsettling and expressing feelings of being "very worried and sad" about the future Queen’s well-being.