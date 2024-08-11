Blake Lively and Jenny Slate celebrate 15 years of friendship after meeting on SNL

Jenny Slate on working with Blake Lively: 'I really lucked out' with this costar.'

Blake Lively and Jenny Slate, who recently showcased their chemistry as best friends in It Ends With Us, shared a nostalgic moment as they reminisced about their first encounter on Saturday Night Live.

During an interview with PEOPLE in New York City on August 4, Slate fondly recalled their meeting when she was a cast member in 2009 and Lively was hosting the show.



"I remember you were incredibly kind," Slate told Lively. "We were working on the Muppets for your opening number, and I had long hair—playing Janice," she added with a laugh.

Lively responded with a smile, "Yes, and I was wearing a strapless dress. I remember you noticing it wasn't quite right and you were so sweet, telling me to adjust it."

Lively reflected on the moment with warmth, sharing, "I didn't have a stylist at the time and had just picked up the dress from Topshop.

Hosting SNL felt like a big deal, and I guess I needed a dress to match, but it wasn't exactly tailored perfectly."

In the highly anticipated romantic drama It Ends With Us, based on Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel, Blake Lively and Jenny Slate bring their on-screen chemistry to life in a compelling portrayal.

Lively stars as Lily Bloom, while Slate plays Allysa, Lily's best friend and employee at her newly opened flower shop in Boston.



She couldn’t be more enthusiastic about her costar, describing her as "just so interesting."