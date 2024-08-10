What’s next for Meghan the feminist? A look at her evolving role

After earning millions with her critical narrative about the Royal Family, Meghan is making headlines once again—this time, with a new project for Netflix.



The Duchess has just wrapped filming on a cookery show to complement her jam-making brand, American Riviera Orchard.

This venture marks a shift in her public persona, now portraying herself as a homely mother celebrating the "joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship."



According to Page Six, the aim is to position Meghan as a "beacon of inspiration and attainability," though her lavish lifestyle seems anything but everyday or attainable.

This new direction contrasts sharply with her earlier feminist advocacy.

In 2019, Meghan passionately declared that "the rights of women and girls is... the cause I have spent the majority of my life advocating."

Now, from feminist champion to domestic diva, Meghan’s latest role showcases a dramatic shift—from the feminist pulpit to the kitchen stove, offering a domestic dream to stay-at-home moms.

Meghan is set to reinvent her image as both "family-oriented" and "regal," but questions arise about how this new persona aligns with her past and present relationships.

While the focus on family and royalty may seem strategic, it’s worth pondering how it resonates with her estranged royal relatives—King Charles, Camilla, William, and Kate—or with the family members she’s distanced herself from, including her father and half-siblings.

As for the "regal" aspect, fans might wonder what dishes will grace her new show’s menu—perhaps the late Queen’s favorite chocolate cake, Victoria Sponge, or Eton Mess in a nod to her husband, Harry?

This pivot towards a domestic and regal image comes amid declining popularity for the Sussexes in the U.S. and a strained relationship with the royal family, including the King, who reportedly refuses to take their calls.



