Colman Domingo shares two cents on Michael Jackson biopic

Colman Domingo weighs in on Michael Jackson biopic

Colman Domingo has recently shared his two cents on the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic.



Speaking with Andy Cohen on Radio Andy, the Euphoria actor, who stars in the movie titled Michael, revealed, “The movie will tackle a lot of things that are epic and monumental.”

“I think the whole point of this biopic is to really humanize Michael and really show like the making of Michael and who he is, and so it deals with a lot of things,” stated the 54-year-old.

Colman opened up that the movie would deal with “controversial aspects of Michael's life”.

“A lot of things that may even be like, controversial, you know what I mean? So, it deals with it, and it's got the family love and support,” he continued.

However, Colman told Andy, “They didn't get in the way of like really telling a compelling story.”

The actor mentioned, “When a family is involved in a project like that, it can change the narrative.”

He continued, “We really show how this family built themselves, how they relate to each other and to the world and what the world has also created.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Colman gushes over Jaafar Jackson, Jermaine Jackson's son and Michael's nephew who stars as Michael in the movie.

“Jaafar is exceptional,” calling him “once-in-a-lifetime talent”.

Colman added, “When I tell you, you'll think you'll be looking at AI, but no. You're actually just looking at this performer in the height of his talents, you know, giving love to the legacy that he stands on.”

Meanwhile, Michael will release in theatres on April 18, 2025.