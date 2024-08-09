Prince Harry suffers major setback as King Charles shatters his dream

Prince Harry is in tense as his plans to win King Charles III's favour has reportedly backfired.

King Charles has reportedly shattered the Duke of Sussex's dream to return to the royal fold as he's still hurt, and not in position to forgive his son Harry.

The Duke of Sussex was optimistic and excited about his royal return and thinking that the monarch would 'forgive him and make amends', but the plan has backfired.

A royal expert has claimed Harry was under the impression his dad would 'forgive him' and that his father would 'make amends' for what he sees as the hurt he has suffered.

But instead his plan backfired and the distance between them remains as large as ever with no reconciliation in sight, claims royal expert Tom Quinn.

The 75-year-old is said to be "filled with horror" at the idea that Harry's wife Meghan could write a personal memoir and Harry could contribute to it. Following the publication of his book, Spare, in January 2023, the Duke of Sussex said he had to cut many parts out and added he had enough material for two books.

The author, who penned Scandals of the Royal Palaces: An Intimate Memoir of Royals Behaving Badly, says this could make a significant reunion between the Sussexes and the royals is more difficult as Charles expects his son to apologise, while Harry and Meghan think the Royal Family should be the one to make the first move and say sorry to them.

According to the author, the sovereign is ‘privately furious’ because he feels Harry is refusing to bring his children to the UK.

"Despite all his criticisms Harry always assumed he would be forgiven by his father. He thought Charles would make amends for the hurt that- in Harry’s view – justified the criticisms," Quinn told The Mirror.



"Despite Harry’s attacks on the royal family his father has avoided responding by attacking his son publicly, but privately, King Charles is furious. So much so that he is now refusing to take calls from his son," according to Quinn.