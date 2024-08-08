Princess Beatrice receives new title for dedication to charitable causes

Beatrice is the eldest child of Prince Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson

Princess Beatrice is marking her 36th birthday today, and fans have bestowed a new title as 'beacon of grace and compassion' upon her in recognition of her dedication towards charitable causes.

To celebrate her birthday fans have wished the royal with beautiful wishes.



As of one the die hard fan wrote: "Happy 36th birthday to Princess Beatrice of York! Known for her dedication to numerous charitable causes, she is a beacon of grace and compassion.

"Her work in raising awareness for dyslexia has inspired many, and her warm, approachable nature continues to endear her to people worldwide. Wishing her a day filled with joy and celebration!"



A second person joined in, saying: "Princess Beatrice, Mrs Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrates her birthday today. Happy birthday!"



Alongside the celebration, keen fans have noted an intriguing detail about her special day. Born at Portland Hospital in London on August 8, 1988 her birthday holds an unusual significance.

One person posted on X (previously known as Twitter): "August 8th 1988.

"The birth of Princess Beatrice of York, now Mrs. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, at 8:18pm the Portland Hospital in London. Beatrice is the eldest of the two daughters of the Duke and Duchess of York."

They added: "I'm not superstitious or anything but wow...how many 8's are linked to her birth."

Others were quick to comment on the observation, too, with one person commenting: "Is it just me that remembers the reporting that she was induced to be born on 8.8.88 as 8 is lucky in China and they thought it would be extremely good luck?



"Maybe it's one of those false memories," prompting the original poster to respond: "Now you've said that, it does sounds familiar. But they were lucky with the time of birth as well."



Meanwhile Beatrice' sweet mother Sarah Ferguson wished her stunning daughter with a heartfelt birthday wish.



She penned a heartwarming note alongside the photo: "Happy birthday my wonderful Beatrice. You are the most amazing daughter, mother, stepmother, sister, wife and woman! I feel so privileged to be able to learn from you every day. You continue to inspire me and those around you with your warmth, curiosity, and zest for life. I love you. Happy birthday."

