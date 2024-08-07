Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry speaks during an interview. — Screengrab via X/@fawadchaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Fawad Chaudhry, a former federal minister, on Wednesday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take concrete steps in salvaging its reputation, requesting it to give Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) 41 seats in the National Assembly.

During his appearance before the ECP's bench — hearing a contempt case against him — in Islamabad the politician said: "The Election Commission should take concrete action and bring back its reputation. Give 41 seats to PTI."

A four-member bench headed by Nisar Durrani was conducting the hearing of the case in which Chaudhry and PTI founder Imran Khan have been accused of using foul language against the electoral watchdog and Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The electoral body, in August 2022, had initiated contempt proceedings against them for insulting the commission and CEC Raja during various public meetings, press conferences and several interviews in July 2022.



According to the notice, politicos face the charges of passing unparliamentary, intemperate, and contemptuous remarks on various occasions.

Chaudhry, yet again, issued an apology to the electoral watchdog, as both he and Khan were charged in the matter.

Following his request for pardon, the commission directed the politician to submit a written apology.

Chaudhry was represented by his brother and lawyer Faisal Chaudhry. On the other hand, Shoaib Shaheen — who is PTI's lawyer — did not appear before the commission as he was busy at the high court.

In addition to seeking an apology on behalf for his brother, Faisal also requested that the commission review the charge frame on Khan's case.

"In this case, the Election Commission had made two orders, both of which were challenged in the Islamabad High Court. [I'm] providing a copy of the decision of the high court," said the lawyer.

Chaudhry added that the ECP framed the charge, while the high court suspended it.

He maintained that the decision of one case will be applicable to the other case as well in the matter related to Khan and Chaudhry.

"We are a forgiving people. I want to begin by seeking forgiveness," said Chaudhry, adding that he wants to submit a written apology.

The politician also lamented the ECP's discriminatory demeanor towards PTI.

Responding to his view, the commission members said that it is not a politician's job to abuse. "You were very emotional at that time. You should tender an apology."

Chaudhry's lawyer told the court that the IHC order is related to the charge frame and suspension of jail trial, stressing the commission members to carefully read the order.

The politicians requested that the commission postpone the case till further action.

Concluding the hearing, the ECP adjourned the hearing till September 4.