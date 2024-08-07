Henry Cavill's commitment to 'Deadpool & Wolverine' cameo left him 'sick'

Director Shawn Levy shared with The New York Times that Henry Cavill was fully dedicated to his cameo in Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine, even to the point of physical discomfort.



Levy revealed that Cavill was "sick to his stomach" after smoking cigars for eight hours straight to film his brief appearance as the Cavillrine, a Wolverine variant.

Cavill's commitment to the role left him inhaling cigar smoke for an extended period, leading to his temporary illness.

“Not only had that pumped-up muscular body but kept that cigar lit and in his mouth for the entirety of the shoot day,” Levy recalled.

“I remember hearing the next day that Henry was sick to his stomach because he had been inhaling cigar smoke for eight hours straight, but never once did he waver.”

As Ryan Reynolds's Deadpool searches the multiverse for alternate incarnations of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine to join forces with, he encounters the Cavillrine.

Cavill's was the lone exception, as Jackman also played most of the versions.

“Can I please point out that Ryan brilliantly named Henry Cavill’s Logan ‘the Cavillrine’?” Levy added.

The filmmaker further stated that Cavill's appointment provided a means of alluding to the startling revelation made in 2022 that the actor would not be playing Superman in the upcoming DC World, which will be run by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

“In the case of Henry, it was not long after everything went down with DC and word came that Henry was being replaced as Superman,” Levy explained.

“Given that Deadpool is in constant conversation with culture, it felt like a great opportunity to first of all cast Henry Cavill in a part that he would kick ass at, but also to poke fun at that other comic-book-founded movie studio and play with some self-awareness there.”