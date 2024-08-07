Jennifer Garner shares secret behind her superhero strength

Garner blends berries, spinach, protein powder and more for the healthy smoothie

Jennifer Garner reveals her secret to powering up her superhero strength.



Garner, who reprised her role as Elektra for Deadpool & Wolverine after 19 years, took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 7, to share the recipe for her "Elektra Smoothie."

"Elektra Smoothie. A great and filling way for all superheroes - cape wearing or not - to start their day [superhero woman emoji]," she captioned the video, which was part of her Pretend Cooking Show series.

The post included a complete ingredient list and directions. In the footage, the Marvel star was dressed as Elektra on set, which appears to be a man-made cave, blended the nutrients, including protein powder, spinach and berries.

She credited clinical nutritionist, celebrity health coach, and best-selling author Kelly LeVeque for the healthy special mix.

The Daredevil alum showed each step of how to make the superhero strengthening smoothie, warning colleagues on set before the loud blender sound by yelling, "Blender!"

Once the smoothie was done, Garner, 52, gave it a final stir with one of her sais (a pointed melee weapon originating from Okinawa).

"Have a good day," Garner signed off from the video.