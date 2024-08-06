Jenna Ortega to collaborate with Glen Powell, J.J. Abrams’ untitled movie

Jenna Ortega is all set to join J.J. Abrams’ untitled movie at Warner Bros.
Deadline reported that the Wednesday star will star opposite Glen Powell, who is also finalising his deal.
The outlet revealed that Abrams had written the script while Bad Robot would produce this new movie.
Powell’s latest movie Twisters earned past $200 million stateside and $275M worldwide, while Ortega could got credit for having the latest Scream VI notch its best domestic opening ever at $44.4M and best stateside take for the franchise at $108.1M.
The outlet noted that among all the Scream movies on a global box office, Scream VI is the third highest-grossing picture in the series.
Interestingly, Powell and Ortega were flagged as being a part of the “New A-List,” per The Hollywood Reporter.
For the unversed, Ortega-starring Wednesday is the most watched series in Netflix history with 252.1 million global views.
Meanwhile, Ortega also has the A24 movie Death of a Unicorn which will be directed by Alex Scharfman and stars include Paul Rudd and Will Poulter.
The plot “follows father-daughter duo who hit a unicorn with their car and bring it to the wilderness retreat of a mega-wealthy pharmaceutical CEO,” per official synopsis.
The outlet noted Ortega is repped by CAA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.
