Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's differences with royal family is 'quite visible'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex talked about their new initiative, The Parents Network

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's continue to have significant differences with the royal family and it continues to hurt both sides, an expert has claimed.



The Sussexes recently appeared together on CBS Sunday Morning to discuss their latest initiative aimed at assisting parents whose children have been affected by online harm.

This marks their first joint interview in over three years since their headline-making conversation with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, during which they candidly discussed their challenges within the royal family following Meghan's entry into the institution.

However, their recent interview was centered entirely on their new initiative, highlighting their current advocacy efforts.

According to royal expert and historian Dr Tessa Dunlop, the Sussexes were careful not to revisit old scores when it came to the Royal Family - but she believes the Firm were "the elephant in the room".

She told the Mirror : "Despite all their well-intentioned good works and conciliatory talk in other fields, the chasm between the Sussexes and the British Royals remains as great as ever.

"Until there is genuine open contact between the House of Windsor and the Sussexes, Harry and Meghan’s pain thesis will continue to wound, undermining credibility on both sides. As the Duchess explained on Sunday, if her sharing helps others 'then that’s worth it. I’ll take a hit for that'."

The expert added: "In the style of their trip to Nigeria, soon Harry and Meghan will take off for Colombia, all in the name of service. And rather than being a service that compliments the philanthropic brand the British royal family established, it will be in opposition to it. If only both parties could remember they are stronger together. That doesn't mean a reunited Harry and Meghan inside the royal fold, but public.

Elsewhere in the chat, Meghan once again opened up about her suicidal thoughts. She first talked about her experience in the Oprah interview, revealing: "I just didn’t want to be alive any more." In the latest chat, she said she "hasn't really scratched the surface" of talking about her experience.

Tessa added: "Drawing from the New Model Royals’ own playbook on pain, CBS anchor Jane Pauley forced the couple to take standard philanthropy that bit further and link their pain to those they are helping. Didn't Meghan once consider suicide?

"The Duchess confessed she was not expecting the question, Pauley noted it was uncomfortable for Meghan, who reached to touch Harry in just the way Pauley anticipated. Meghan was forced to admit there was a 'through-line' between her experience and those families who have lost a child to suicide.

"She talked of the need to be 'really open about it' before Meghan admitted she 'hadn't really scrapped the surface' of her own pain. Wow. There it was, out in the open once more.

"The extremity of Meghan’s dark thoughts when working as a British princess. Breakdown what Meghan said and her healing journey (one she believes is so important), remains incomplete.

"Clearly a session on Oprah was insufficient when it came to being 'really open' about her suicidal plight inside the Royal Family."