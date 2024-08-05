German tourist handed Rs500,000 by Punjab govt after losing valuables in robbery

Berg Florian, a German citizen, is seen crying after he lost his valuables in a mugging incident in Lahore. — Geo News/Screengrab

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Monday handed Rs500,000 to German tourist days after he was robbed of his valuables in Lahore near the Allama Iqbal International Airport.



Berg Florian, 27, is a German citizen, visiting Pakistan these days. Florian travelled to Pakistan on a bicycle after visiting Central Asia and China. He had a 30-day visit visa for Pakistan which will expire on September 11.

The robbery occurred last week while he was sleeping on a roadside near the airport where he was camping.

Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal on Monday visited the heartbroken German national and handed him the money on behalf of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.



The government official later told the media, "All people who visit the country are our guests."

Amin said police were trying to track down people who robbed the tourist of his valuables, adding that the government was taking measures for security and protection of tourists.

Florian expressed his sentiments by praising the provincial government. "I can't forget the cooperation extended to me by the Punjab government and the people," he said.

The tourist further said that Pakistan is his "most favourite" country, stressing he would like to visit the country again as the beauty in the hearts of people here is exemplary like the scenic beauty of the country's geography.

The tourist last week informed the police that two armed men tortured him, and snatched his mobile phone, cash and camera worth Rs500,000.

After the mugging was reported, the police last week registered a first information report (FIR) under Section 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint) of the PPC.

In the report, Florian said he was "visiting Pakistan on my bicycle and I set up my tent on the night of August 2, 2024 to August 3, 2024 on a piece of meadow nearby the street".

The FIR further states that at about 1:30am, two men stood in front of his tent and they just said, "cash". In response, the German said that he didn't have cash, following which they started to search his bags, it added.

He mentioned that he had valuable electronic devices such as a camera and money in his backpack, which was in his tent. "After they saw the bag they wanted to have it and I tried to escape and run away."

The tourist, narrating the ordeal, said that one of the suspects caught him when he tried running, put his hands on his throat for a minute, and punched him as well.

Florian said he dropped the backpack, after which the suspects took his camera ($2,000), AirPods ($3,000), iPhone ($500), Rs5,000 cash, and a power bank.

He said the second man took his phone and airpods but he was unable to chase them as his knee was hurt after they punched him.