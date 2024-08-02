Sam Asghari explains why he’s not dating at the moment

Sam Asghari addresses his career goals amid Britney Spears divorce

Sam Asghari has recently revealed he’s not in a mood to date anyone at the moment after his bittersweet divorce from Britney Spears.

Speaking to US WEEKLY, Sam shared he’s more focused on his career at the moment.

“Career is something that’s going to require 100 percent of your time, and I’m really putting all that effort and putting all of my mindset towards acting… [and] producing career,” said the 30-year-old.

The Jackpot star mentioned, “It deserves that type of work ethic, and watching my sisters do such an amazing thing at pursuing their dreams makes me inspired.”

“Watching them work 100 percent makes me realise it’s going to take 100-and-something percent to reach my goals,” stated Sam.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Can You Keep a Secret? actor explained how tried to stay grounded amid his career goals.

“My goals goals are always the opposite of my personality. That’s gonna require a lot of time, so I’m not really focusing on [dating] at the moment,” pointed out the TV personality.

Sam also opened up about new life lessons he had learned following his divorce from Britney after 14 months of marriage.

“When you’re in a relationship or any experiences that are major in your life, you learn so much,” he remarked.

Sam further said, “It’s definitely something that I learned so much from the past, and that’s something that was a college crash course on how cruel some people in Hollywood could be.”

“I only celebrate the past,” he explained. “I always like to appreciate the past, celebrate the past and that’s just a big part of me. I’m always going to be that type of person,” he added.