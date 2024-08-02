Halsey reveals Britney Spears’ role in new single ‘Lucky’

Halsey had Britney Spears and the popstar’s support all the way in the making of Lucky.



The 29-year-old Bad at Love singer got candid, in a new interview with BBC Radio 1, about the conversation she had with Spears before the release of her new single, Lucky, which is a tribute to the veteran pop star's hit from 2000.

"I shared everything with her every step of the way, down from like the first demo of the song," Halsey said. "And I sent her like a shot for shot treatment of the music video, just because I wanted to make sure I was totally nailing it."

In the songs, Halsey became vocal about being grateful for her life amid health problems, and all the criticism she faced in her career.

The songstress even samples, in the chorus, Spears’ hit about the downsides of being a popstar.

Halsey also shared about exchanging merch with each other.

"Also we traded merch," Halsey shared. "She sent me like Lucky merch for the 'Lucky' anniversary and I sent her some stuff."

She again gushed about Spears' support, "It's def a pinch-me thing, I didn't even know she knew who I was kinda, and so every day I'm kinda just looking around like, 'There's a six-year-old girl in my heart that's freaking out.'"