Princess Beatrice achieves new honour with husband Edoardo's support

The Princess of York was named the 'best-dressed person in Britain'

Princess Beatrice has received a new honour with the support of her husband, Edoardo Mapelli, fans claim.

King Charles’ niece and Prince William, Prince Harry's cousin has been bestowed with a new title, replacing Princess Kate on the latest list of Best Dressed Brits.

Despite enduring global ridicule for her fascinator at Prince William and Princess Kate's 2011 wedding, Beatrice has undergone a notable style transformation.

Now 35, she has been acclaimed as a fashion icon by Tatler Magazine. Describing her as the epitome of contemporary elegance, Tatler highlighted Beatrice's evolution from earlier fashion criticism, such as her bold hat adorned with orange butterflies at Peter Phillips’s wedding to Autumn Kelly in 2008.

In 2024, Tatler bestowed upon Beatrice the title of "best-dressed person in Britain," commending her for seamlessly blending vintage-inspired cuts with modern glamour straight from the runway.

Some fans have disputed Tatler's recent accolade and debated whether Beatrice was the right choice for the "best-dressed person in Britain" title.

One wrote on social media: "No. She's definitely not."

A different social media account added: "No. The Princess of Wales is."

A royal watcher commented: "One word - that f***ing fascinator."

Similarly, someone suggested Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, whom she married in 2020, has had a positive impact on her style.

They wrote: "Her husband Edo was with a beautifully dressed woman. So when he partnered with Beatrice who was frumpily dressed it was a surprise.

"But of course, he knew what needed to change and how to act so he changed her."

However, some fans were more complimentary of the Princess of York, with one saying: "While Zara gets it right every time, Princess Beatrice is definitely most improved."

Beatrice faced cruel scrutiny of the way she looked and what she wore in her younger years.

She talked about the difficulty of living in an "overexposed environment … struggling with your weight and what fashion choices you are wearing" when she was helping to promote an anti-bullying book in 2017.

The princess later sold her 2011 fascinator on eBay, giving the proceeds to charity and saying: "When everyone else was saying you look ridiculous, you have to have a sense of humour about that."

Edo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice got married at the Royal Lodge in July 2020 after their first meeting in September 2018.

The couple share two-year-old daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi together.