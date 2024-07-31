Pakistan 'deeply shocked' by Ismail Haniyeh's assassination

Pakistan, in the wake of the assassination of Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh, Wednesday expressed serious concern over the growing Israeli adventurism in the region.
In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the spokesperson condemned the killing of the Palestinian leader, further viewing Israel's latest acts as a dangerous escalation in an already volatile region and undermine efforts for peace.
"We are deeply shocked by the timing of this reckless act, coinciding with the inauguration of the President of Iran, an event attended by several foreign dignitaries, including the Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan," the ministry said in its statement.
The spokesperson mentioned that Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations including extrajudicial and extraterritorial killings irrespective of the motives.
Islamabad also extended its condolences to Haniyeh's family and the people of Palestine.
Haniyeh, the leader of the Palestinian resistance group, who was in Iran to attend the swearing in ceremony of the reformist president Masoud Pezeshkian was killed at his residence.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in a statement, said that Hamas chief and one of his bodyguards were killed after their residence in Tehran was targeted.
The country's state-run news agency IRNA said Haniyeh was attacked via an air-borne guided projectile that struck a house in the north of Tehran at around 2am local time.
