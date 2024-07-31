Queen Camilla issues sombre message following influential loss

Queen Consort Camilla shared a tribute as she joined in the grief of losing a great gem in the literary world.

The statement was issued on behalf of The Queen’s Reading Room, which is a charity that Camilla launched in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The literary world mourns the loss of one of its true grandes dames, Edna O’Brien, whose acute powers of observation and fearless, beautiful prose touched so many lives across the globe,” the statement continued.

“I, with thousands of fellow readers, will miss her greatly, but we will be forever grateful for her genius.”

She signed off with ‘Camilla R.’

The charity is focussed on celebrating and promoting the power and benefits of reading. The organisation, which initially started out as a book club, now produces accessible, free educational content around literature 365 days a year through its social channels and website; as well as literary festivals and events; research and campaigns.

Camilla is an avid reader herself and her interest in reading is what inspired the book club, which quickly grew into a global online community.