Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s son major health update revealed: Deets inside

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son Pax stable after electric bicycole accident: More inside

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, is “stable” after his electric bicycle accident.



A source spilled to the US WEEKLY, “His mom is with him.”

The outlet previously reported that 20-year-old Pax was hospitalised after an accident on an electric bike.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Pax crashed the bicycle into a car while driving around LA.

Witnesses spoke to the outlet, “Pax felt hip pain and suffered a head injury from the crash and later brought to a local LA hospital.”

Pax’s accident occurred hours after his younger sister Shiloh was set to appear in court amid the legal battle to drop Pitt from her last name.

However, the trial had been rescheduled for August 19.

In a statement to US, Shiloh’s attorney, Peter Levine stated, “This is normal.”

“Everyone undergoing a name-change request needs to have a background check conducted by the court clerk, and because of clerical error, Shiloh’s hearing has been continued to a new date,” added an insider.

A source told US last month, Shiloh hired her own lawyer for the proceedings.

At the time, another insider pointed out Brad was “devastated” by Shiloh’s decision.

“To him, it was more than a change of name — it was a symbol of a deeper estrangement that has been brewing for years,” continued an insider.

Angelina and Brad reportedly tied the knot in 2014 after nine years together while the couple parted ways in 2019.

Meanwhile, the divorce had not been finalized because of ongoing legal battle over Chateau Miraval winery in France.