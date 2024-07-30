Katy Perry reclaims spotlight with 'Lifetimes' after comeback single falls flat

Katy Perry announces the release of new single Lifetimes with series of snaps

Katy Perry is set to bounce back from the underwhelming response to Woman's World with a new single, Lifetimes.



On Monday, May 29, Katy Perry took to Instagram to officially announce the release of her brand-new single.

She wrote to her 206 million followers, “LIFETIMES AUGUST 9 SONG + VIDEO PRE-SAVE NOW KATY.TO/LIFETIMES.”

Meanwhile, another clip featured the former American Idol judge grooving alongside influencer duo Brooke Blewitt and Jess Qualter, accompanying the teaser snippet.



Perry said the track was heavily inspired by her and fiancé Orlando Bloom’s daughter Daisy, who is set to turn four on August 20.

During an appearance on The One Show, she said the track was a result of a sweet exchange between the mother and daughter.

The proud mom, who got engaged to Bloom in 2019 following a three-year relationship said, "Lifetimes is a song that I wrote inspired by my daughter. Obviously, I tell her 'I love you' before she goes to bed every night, but I've started telling her, 'Will you find me in every lifetime?' and she says 'Yes.'"

This comes after the Roar star failed to live up to her fans’ expectations with her most recent comeback single Woman’s World.