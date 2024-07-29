King Charles faces sadness after hurtful remarks from Thomas Markle, Harry

Harry and Meghan Markle have two children Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet

According to a royal expert, King Charles could confront an "incredibly sad situation" after Prince Harry's recent statement.



During an ITV documentary titled Tabloids on Trial, the Duke of Sussex warned last week that it would be "dangerous" to bring his wife and children back to the UK.

The Duke claimed: “It's still dangerous. All it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read. Whether it's a knife or acid, these are things that are of genuine concern for me.

“It's one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country”, he said during the sit-down interview which aired on July 25.

This decision could result in Charles becoming “more and more remote” from his grandchildren, a royal expert who spoke to the Mail on Sunday claimed.

The King is understood to have last seen Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, in June 2022, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex travelled to the UK with their children for the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations over two years ago.

“It would be great to think that at some point soon the King would get to visit the grandchildren that he has seen very little of, but he is 75 and still not in the best of health,” said Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine.

“A visit to America is unlikely to be a high priority now, given the other demands on his time.

“It's an incredibly sad situation that few would have predicted even five years ago.”

Meanwhile, Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan, accused the royal couple earlier this month of “denying Archie and Lilibet the right to know George, Charlotte and Louis”.

The 80-year-old said he is “saddened” that Archie and Lilibet are being "denied" a royal lifestyle.

Ahead of his recent landmark birthday, the estranged father of Meghan said that he wants nothing more than to meet his grandchildren.

Speaking to New Zealand Woman's Weekly, he said: “It struck me as very sad that Meghan and Harry's kids are being denied the right to know their cousins, who look like fantastic children, or take part in things like Trooping the Colour, which is their birthright.

“They are getting to the age where they will start to ask questions, as all kids do.

“I find myself wondering how Archie and Lilbet will feel in a few years' time when they realise all the things they have missed out on.”

He said Archie and Lilibet have “two grandpas who want to see them”, and joked that he never thought he would be in the same position as the King.



