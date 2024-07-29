Brittany Mahomes seeks parenting advice for son Bronze's 'bad habit'

Brittany Mahomes seeks mom advice on social media

Brittany Mahomes is on the lookout for some ‘mom’ advice to get rid of her son, Bronze’s ‘bad habit.’

The soon to be mom-of-three, who announced her third pregnancy earlier this month, took to her Instagram Stories to seek help from her fellow toddler moms.

The sports icon revealed that their son developed a bad habit while they were on their extended family vacation during the NFL off-season.

Brittany, who was last spotted cheering on for her husband, Patrick Mahomes on the field, wrote in a lengthy post, "We started a bad habit with Bronze while on vacation. We started letting him watch TV when eating literally just to keep him chill and not throw fits in public [because] he is still not the best eater and will fight it and throw huge huge huge fits when trying to make him eat."

The Kansas City Chiefs co-owner continued, "[So,] we let him watch TV and he would literally eat anything we gave him in silence and it was great!"

"Well, now have been trying to break this now that we are home but he legit will not eat a single thing unless he gets a show and then if he does, will eat anything."

The 28-year-old, who has been very candid about parenting her two kids, asked her fellow moms to send over ‘secrets’ on how to break the curse and get her 19-month-old to eat healthier.