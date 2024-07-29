Selena Gomez ‘hates’ plastic surgery speculations

Selena Gomez not happy over plastic surgery speculation

Selena Gomez seems to have had it enough.



The 32-year-old singer replied to a TikTok video on July 27, which a physician's assistant working in a Florida plastic surgeon's office had shared in 2023,in which she expressed being upset over recent online rumours that the Lose You to Love Me singer had undergone cosmetic surgery.

"Honestly," Selena commented on the post, "I hate this."

The Only Murders in the Building star continued to make it clear that she was "on stripes because of flare up" and added, "I have Botox. That’s it. Leave me alone."

In the video, Marissa Barrionuevo, the PA, showed two pictures of the actress's face side by side: one from a few years ago, and the other from the 2023 Golden Globes. The TikToker refrained from speculating on possible alterations in Selena's looks.

"I think she's been through so much in her life, especially medically related, so I don't think it's fair to speculate whether or not she's gotten cosmetic things done," she said. "At the end of the day, let's just leave her be."

The PA later posted a sorry message to Selena in a follow-up video.

"I adore you," she said, "I really do mean the best, so I apologise if this rubbed you the wrong way in any way whatsoever."

She continued, "You don't owe it to anyone to tell us why you don't look the same as when you did when you were a teenage or in your twenties."

Selena seemed to accept the apology. "I love you," she responded in a comment posted July 28. "Not about you. I just get sad sometimes."