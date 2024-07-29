'Moderate to heavy' rains expected in Karachi today

Motorcyclists are passing through a flooded road in Karachi amid heavy rain on September 12, 2022.— APP

As Karachi endures another heatwave, monsoon rain is predicted to bring some relief, with showers expected to commence tomorrow (Monday), according to Geo News, which cited a private meteorological service on Sunday.

The Met Office has predicted Karachi will begin receiving "heavy to moderate rains" as strong monsoon currents will develop in Sindh tonight. These showers may include lightning and thunder.

A private meteorological service has stated that the low-pressure system which is currently over central India is shifting towards Gujarat. There is also an expectation that this system will provide rain to Sindh's Tharparkar, Umarkot, Mithi and other places on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department forecasted continued rain in Karachi starting Monday evening to Tuesday evening. The meteorological service expected the city to get 30-50 millimetres or up to 10 millimetres of rain through episodes of heavy to moderate showers right until Thursday (August 1).

On Friday, the NDMA called on all provincial governments and departments to take necessary measures for protection against the possible circumstances brought about by floods and other harsh weather changes since the monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are entering the upper portions of Pakistan.

The disaster management authority noted that by this system rainfall poses a threat of Landslide, mud-slides or falling boulders, which may affect roads in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galiyat, Murree, Gilgit Baltistan and AJK.

At the same time, several cities in Sindh and Balochistan can expect isolated heavy rains on July 29-31. Last week alone, the Sindh government declared summer vacations for all public and private schools and other educational institutions given the monsoon season.

This period was further extended up to August 14 in the case of the upcoming holiday period.