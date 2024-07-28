Inside Hoda Kotb's thrilling encounter with Tom Cruise in Paris

Hoda Kotb was over the moon when she met Tom Cruise at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.



The Today Show anchor couldn't hide her excitement after meeting the Hollywood superstar, and she took to Instagram to share the thrilling encounter with her fans.

Kotb shared a cute picture of herself with Cruise, looking happy and wearing a rain poncho.

In the caption, she wrote, “Do you know when you dream of meeting Tom Cruise… And then it finally happens.”

Excited fans and followers filled the comments section, expressing how happy they were to see Kotb beside the Top Gun star.

One wrote, “Ok, you win the day.”

Another added, “You look adorable!! @hodakotb Thank you for making the entire Olympics experience so exciting!!”

“Hoda, only you could look l so happy and beautiful meeting Tom Cruise in a rain poncho!” the third comment read.

Fans are talking about Kotb's recent relationship with another Hollywood icon, Kevin Costner, and this post featuring Cruise.

Viewers began "shipping" Costner and the pair after their appearance on the Today show.

But Kotb responded to rumours during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen with a witty remark, "Well, if the viewers want it."