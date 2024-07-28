Khloe Kardashian sends love to ex Tristan Thompson's brother on 18th birthday

Khloe Kardashian wishes ex Tristan Thompson's brother Amari on his 18th birthday

Khloe Kardashian turned heads when she extended a warm birthday greeting to her ex Tristan Thompson's younger brother, Amari, on his 18th birthday.

The 40-year-old TV personality took to Instagram to pay a heartfelt tribute to the birthday boy, sharing a carousel of photos showcasing their special moments together over the years.

Khloe wrote a heartwarming caption, “Happy 18th Birthday sweet angel Amari!! I can't believe you are 18! You have changed our lives in the best possible ways! Thank you for being an angel to us all!”

“You are the sweetest, silliest and most loving young man. I hope you feel how much we love and adore you our sweet angel Amari.”

In one photo, the Good American founder posed with the newly turned 18-year-old while spending time outdoors.

In other pictures, Amari, who suffers from epilepsy called Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), was spotted with the Kardashians star as they watched a film together.

In addition, Khloe shared a heartwarming reel of her son Tatum planting a gentle kiss on the birthday boy's cheek while he slept.

Despite their split in February 2019, the reality star also showed support for her former beau Tristan after his mother's sudden passing in January 2023.