Ryan Reynolds evokes tears as he reveals gender of 4th baby with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have welcomed four children together

Ryan Reynolds is finally a boy dad!

After welcoming three beautiful daughters with his wife Blake Lively, the Deadpool & Wolverine star, 47, confirmed that his fourth child — who the couple secretly welcomed in March 2023 — is a boy.

Reynolds confirmed the news during a heartfelt conversation with John Bell, founder of the non-profit organisation Walking 4 Hope created in memory of his late son, Jake Bell — an avid Deadpool fan.

“The resilience it takes to put one foot in front of the other, as many times as you’ve done it, and transmute that much grief into something powerfully useful… I’m very grateful that you shared his story,” Reynolds told Bell.

The Marvel star then connected his own experiences as a father to John's journey, saying, “I want to share with you that I too have a son, and if I love him 1/10th as much as you love Jake, I feel like I’ve done a pretty damn good job.”

Recently, Reynolds revealed the name of his infant son while delivering a sentimental speech at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere on July 22, 2024.

“I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here: I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing—that is, the contents of this movie—that happens in your wondrous life,” he said.