Experts react to Prince Harry's 'dig' at royal family

Prince Harry has been accused of digging the royal family in new documentary with his 'lie'.



Royal expert Dan Wootton reacted to Harry's claims about the royals in a new documentary named "Tabloids on Trial".

The commentator wrote on X (formerly Twitter ): "In his Prince Harry’s new 'lies' about the late Queen and Princess Diana have caused "hurt and blind rage" within the Royal Family."

He went on: "Royal sources have reacted with total disdain in terms of the validity and accuracy of the claims."

Another expert Jennie Bond also slammed the Duke, saying: "He was asked directly, 'do you think your determination to pursue your mission against the tabloids is the reason for your rift with the Royal Family'?



"And he said it was a central piece of that rift. So he is blaming the tabloids for that. And of course, that was part of his book, Spare."



Bond went on: "That was full of references to the fact that the rest of the family did not want to pursue publicly their feelings about the tabloids in the way that Harry wanted.

"Harry said that his father, Charles, said it was a suicide mission to try to bring the tabloids to book, but he feels that he is very well placed to do it.

The expert claimed: "He had a little dig at his family by saying he felt that pursuing this, it was part of his service. And a service was something that the whole family ought to be doing. And it would be a very nice if the family did it with him.

"That is not how the rest of the family wants to proceed. They have sued the tabloids in the past, but William himself has settled out of court on issues such as the phone hacking Harry is pursuing now."