Jennifer Aniston gives humourous nod to 'Friends' Matt LeBlanc in honorary mention

Jennifer Aniston wishes Friends co-star on 57th birthday

Jennifer Aniston extended greetings to her Friends co-star Matt LeBlanc on his 57th birthday in a heartwarming message.



Making a jokey nod to LeBlanc's favourite pastime on Thursday, July 25, the 55-year-old paid tribute to the actor alongside a caption that read, "Happy Birthday @mattleblanc," she began her message, adding a white heart emoji.

"I hope you're doing so much nothing today. LOVE YOU."

Aniston shared a video of her former co-star, who played Joey Tribbiani, revealing his go-to pastime.

He explained during an interview, "My favorite thing in the world to do, my absolute favorite thing in the world to do, is nothing."

"I'm great at it. I should be a professional nothing. That's what I could be. I could be really good at that. Because it's so easy! There's no rules. 'What are you gonna do today?' I'll tell ya, 'Nothing.' Pretty simple."

The duo appeared on beloved sitcom Friends that aired between September 1994 to May 2004, alongside co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and the late Matthew Perry, who passed away in October 2023.