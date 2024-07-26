Pregnant Brittany Mahomes gives major update on daughter's new venture

Brittany Mahomes raves about daughter's next move

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes revealed her daughter Sterling Skye's future plans in a recent social media update.



The Kansas City co-owner, who previously played for Icelandic club UMF Afturelding, raved about her daughter's next move.

The 28-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to share that her three-year-old is following in her footsteps, having just started soccer practice.

Showing off her daughter's all-pink outfit, the former soccer player wrote across the photo, "Sterling starts soccer tomorrow and she's gonna be the brightest one out there let me tell ya."

For the unversed, Brittany, who shares Sterling and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 19 months, with her Kansas City Chiefs quarterback husband Patrick Mahomes, previously represented soccer as a forward for Icelandic club.

However, her son Bronze didn't really seem enthusiastic about the game.

The soon-to-be mother-of-three asked her little one, "You don't like your soccer socks?"

She continued, "What's wrong? Can you go kick your soccer ball? You want them off?"

To which, he replied, "Uh huh"

She previously shared a heartwarming reel revealing the gender of their third child.