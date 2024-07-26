Hugh Jackman dishes about his first job before entering Hollywood

Hugh Jackman recounts his joker job before joining Hollywood

Hugh Jackman has recently dished out his first job prior to becoming famous.



During an appearance on July 25’s episode of Hot Ones, the Deadpool & Wolverine actor revealed he worked as Coco the Clown at children’s parties before joining Hollywood.

Recalling his good old days, Hugh said, “I literally rented a clown outfit, and me and this guy Stan, we went for birthday parties, and we had no skills. Literally no skills.”

His co-star Ryan Reynolds interjected and quipped, “So they robbed people, and that's how they did it. They robbed everyone.”

While discussing about his gig, the Australia star mentioned, “I broke my rule and I did an eight year old party.”

“I always knew that they were gonna find me out. And he found me out. And this kid yelled to his mom, ‘Mom, this clown is crap.' I was like, ‘Shut up kid, shut up kid,’” recounted the 55-year-old.

Hugh said, “He shared that one trick he could do was juggling, so he had eggs on him. I just reached in. I grabbed eggs. I'm like, 'Yeah, what about that?' I just cracked it on my head.”

"I just kept cracking and then they just jumped on top of me, and that's it… 50 bucks. Not worth it,” added the actor.