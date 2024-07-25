Meghan Markle decides to confront Prince Harry's UK plans

Meghan Markle is said to be not impressed with her husband Prince Harry's latest announcement about his UK plans.

The Duchess of Sussex will "never set foot" in Britain again despite Prince Harry's Invictus Games coming home after 13 years, it has been claimed.



The Games will return to Britain in 2027 for the first time since 2014 after it was announced on Tuesday that Birmingham won the bid to host the event in a competition against US finalist Washington DC.

Royal commentators Kevin O’Sullivan and Kinsey Schofield have discussed Meghan's possible next move and whether she will join her husband at the major event.



The Duchess of Sussex's fallout with the royal family continues to rage on following her decision to step down as a senior working royal in 2020.



"I predict that Prince Harry will attend but I bet you Meghan does not," Kevin O'Sullivan told TalkTV.

Kevin continued: "I don't think Meghan will set foot in this country ever again."



Kinsey Schofield responded as saying. "I think that's fair to say. We've seen she had no desire to."

The expert continued: "The last time she was travelling with Prince Harry, there was a stop in London, but she did not touch down. She very much dislikes the UK because she feels like the UK dislikes her. I think it's odd that they [Harry and Meghan] have chosen this venue when the Invictus Games has become something they do so much together."



According to some commentators, Meghan's attendance is still up in the air as the last time she visited her husband's home country to attend the late Queen Elizabeth's funeral in 2022. However, the couple are still concerned over their security while in Britain.

